When tragedy struck, athletes stepped up for a Florida high school

(CNN) Sports are often seen as a unifying force. They bring people together for fierce, friendly competition and they're supposed to make people forget about the troubles of the world outside the arenas and fields.

US women's national soccer tean

According to the team's official Twitter account , Alyssa's teammates and family received special, customized jersey's with her name and number on them.

The soccer community comes together to honor Alyssa Alhadeff. We're hosting her family as well as her club and high school teams, who all received special jerseys. A moment of silence for Alyssa and the other 16 victims will be held prematch. #PlayforAlyssa // #ParklandStrong pic.twitter.com/IrAqOhHgcw — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) March 7, 2018

Just us and those closest to her. Celebrating the life of Alyssa Alhadeff.#PlayforAlyssa // #ParklandStrong pic.twitter.com/e6m2OFPdtZ — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) March 8, 2018

For Alyssa and Parkland ❤️



The #SheBelievesCup finale begins with a moment of silence in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/RP32q8qqjd — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) March 8, 2018

The team also held a moment of silence before the game.

NBA

Dwyane Wade

Wade wasn't the only player showing support for the school and its students. Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell wore shoes with "End Gun Violence" written in black on the side during a game against the Phoenix Suns. The other side of the shoe had "Pray for Parkland" written on it.

NHL and Parkland hockey

Three days after the tragic shooting, members of the Florida Panthers hockey team wore "MSD" patches on their jerseys, according to the team's official Twitter account

NFL

"He did the best he could. He gave his life for someone. I don't know if I'm built for that myself, to be completely honest," Liuget told WFOR-TV.

Truly humbled & Inspired by @MSDEagles ! I started a scholarship fund to help you guys honor Coach Feis & continue to persevere & LOVE no matter what you face!! Be humble, be loving, be kind. ♥️ 🙏🏾 PLEASE HELP AND DONATE!!! #MSDStrong https://t.co/nwPCmHvGCl — Corey Liuget (@CoreyLiuget) March 7, 2018

According to the GoFundMe page Liuget set up for the scholarship, it will be awarded to "a deserving graduating member of the football team." The player must share the same characteristics as Feis, which inlcude:

• Having a big heart

• Having a great work ethic

• Having great character

• Putting the team and others before themselves

• Being generous

• Earning at least 2.5 grade point average

• Graduating in the top half of the class

Liuget funded the scholarship with a personal $10,000 donation, WFOR-TV reported, and he's hoping the program can maintain a $50,000 balance.

MLB

Spring training teams in the Grapefruit League and Cactus League wore Stoneman Douglas High School hats for the first games of the 2018 exhibition season, according to Major League Baseball's website . Signed hats were auctioned with the proceeds going to the Broward Education Foundation.

Stoneman Douglas baseball and softball team players, along with their families, were invited to the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals spring opener, MLB's website states. The game also featured a 17-second moment of silence before the national anthem to honor the victims of the shooting, MLB's website states.