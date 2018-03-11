(CNN) Before a suspect in the shooting of a California officer was accused of murder, before he barricaded himself in an apartment in a deadly overnight standoff, he was an alleged reckless driver.

The suspect, Isaias De Jesus Valencia, was charged with murder Saturday after he was arrested following a 15-hour overnight standoff at an apartment complex in Pomona.

Officer Greggory Casillas, 30, was fatally shot in the incident that started Friday night. A second officer was hospitalized in serious condition, shot in the face while he tried to rescue Casillas, authorities said.

Officer Gregg Casillas

Valencia, 39, was also charged with attempted murder, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

"Gregg is a hero, a man to be looked up to," Police Chief Michael Olivieri said. "He left his family at home to protect yours and his ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten."