2 dead in helicopter crash in NYC's East River

New York (CNN) At least two people were killed and one was rescued after a helicopter went down Sunday evening in New York's East River, according to Eric Phillips, the New York mayor's spokesman.

In a separate statement, the Coast Guard said five people had been recovered from the helicopter. It was unclear whether the two dead and one rescued were among the five.

"Five people have been recovered by New York City Police Department and the New York City Fire Department divers and their conditions are currently unknown," the statement said.

Federal Aviation Administration said on Twitter that a Eurocopter AS350 went down in the river near Roosevelt Island at 7 p.m., and that the incident is being investigated.

Tour Helicopter crashed into East River, search and rescue operation underway @CNN @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/IDnv349xhP — Jaan Paljasma (@jpaljasma) March 11, 2018

Emergency personnel have launched a search and rescue operation.

Read More