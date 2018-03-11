A waitress takes time to cut elderly diner's ham. Kind act wins her a college scholarship

(CNN) Waitress Evoni Williams worked the hectic morning shift at the Waffle House in La Marque, Texas, saving up for college. Amid clanking plates, a sizzling grill and customers on the go, an elderly man timidly asked Williams to cut his ham. She did. Someone snapped a photo that spread across social media. Now Williams has a college scholarship.

"I was just like, 'Sure! If you need help, that's what I am here for,' " the 18-year-old waitress said. "My cook was calling my name to pick up food I had on the board, but I continued to cut his ham."

The two engaged in a short chat at the bustling breakfast counter, something the senior patron appreciated.

"I have been in and out of the hospital for the past five weeks," Adrien Charpentier said. "It started with pneumonia."

Known as "Mr. Karaoke" by the restaurant staff for belting tunes at the local senior center, Charpentier said many of the waitresses kindly cut his food for him.

