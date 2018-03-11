(CNN) Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Front, thinks it's time for the party to rebrand after her failed bid for president last year.

She's proposing the party be renamed "Le Rassemblement National" or "National Rally," in an attempt to broaden its appeal. Party members will vote to approve the name change by postal ballot in the coming weeks.

Le Pen made the announcement during her keynote speech Sunday at the party's congress in the northern French town of Lille.

The party also voted to re-elect Le Pen as the party's leader and to sever all ties with her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who founded the National Front party in 1972.

Le Pen took over from her father as head of the party in 2011, in an attempt to cleanse its racist and anti-Semitic image . Ironically, the new name she has proposed is similar to the name of a fascist political party called "Le Rassemblement National Populaire," or "National Popular Rally," which existed between 1941 and 1944 and was one of the main components of the Vichy regime that collaborated with the Nazis.

