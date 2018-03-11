Baltimore renames former Confederate site for Harriet Tubman

(CNN) The section of a Baltimore park that once hosted a Confederate monument was rededicated on Saturday in honor of famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

A tree-filled area of Wyman Park Dell, near Johns Hopkins University, was renamed the Harriet Tubman Grove as part of a ceremony marking the 105th year since her death. Residents gathered in the park on Saturday to celebrate her life and the renaming of the grove.

"It helps bring the community values to important places and helps to weave together the community," Baltimore Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke said, according to CNN affiliate WJZ . "This place is really interesting. Since the statues were removed, it has become a gathering place."

The Harriet Tubman Grove was previously the site of statues for Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. In August, Baltimore removed four Confederate monuments from Wyman Park Dell in the wake of the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The memorials removed included the Lee and Jackson statues, a monument dedicated to Confederate women, and a monument to Roger B. Taney, the Supreme Court justice who wrote the opinion in the Dred Scott case.

