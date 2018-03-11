(CNN) March Madness begins on Selection Sunday 2018 when the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee reveals which 68 teams have made the field for this year's basketball championships. The 2018 NCAA March Madness Selection Show, featuring the exclusive live first-time announcement of the pairings for the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, will be televised on TBS -- Sunday, March 11, at 6 p.m. ET.

Picking the last few teams was clearly the toughest job for the selection committee. There were probably a dozen teams who were similar and could easily be in the field. Those that didn't make it can't complain. They all had warts and chances that they weren't able to capitalize on at various points of the season.

I may have been with the committee — outside the room — for the past four days, but I was not privy to their decisions. The following list is my analysis and opinion on what they may do. And, even if I were in the room, I would just be one of 10 votes. I wouldn't be surprised if there were a number of opinions on the final few teams.

