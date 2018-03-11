(CNN)March Madness begins on Selection Sunday 2018 when the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee reveals which 68 teams have made the field for this year's basketball championships. The 2018 NCAA March Madness Selection Show, featuring the exclusive live first-time announcement of the pairings for the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, will be televised on TBS -- Sunday, March 11, at 6 p.m. ET.
Picking the last few teams was clearly the toughest job for the selection committee. There were probably a dozen teams who were similar and could easily be in the field. Those that didn't make it can't complain. They all had warts and chances that they weren't able to capitalize on at various points of the season.
I may have been with the committee — outside the room — for the past four days, but I was not privy to their decisions. The following list is my analysis and opinion on what they may do. And, even if I were in the room, I would just be one of 10 votes. I wouldn't be surprised if there were a number of opinions on the final few teams.
Here's Andy Katz's field of 68 prediction for Selection Sunday:
(Note: this is not in order by seed.)
1. Houston
2. Wichita State
3. Cincinnati
4. Rhode Island
5. St. Bonaventure
6. Virginia
7. Duke
8. North Carolina
9. Clemson
10. Miami
11. NC State
12. Virginia Tech
13. Florida State
14. Kansas
15. Texas Tech
16. West Virginia
17. TCU
18. Kansas State
19. Xavier
20. Villanova
21. Creighton
22. Seton Hall
23. Providence
24. Butler
25. Michigan State
26. Purdue
27. Ohio State
28. Michigan
29. Nevada
30. San Diego State
31. Arizona
32. UCLA
33. Auburn
34. Tennessee
35. Florida
36. Arkansas
37. Kentucky
38. Missouri
39. Alabama
40. Texas A&M
41. Gonzaga
42. UMBC
43. Lipscomb
44. Eastern Washington
45. Radford
46. Fullerton
47. Charleston
48. Marshall
49. Wright State
50. Penn/Harvard
51. Iona
52. Buffalo
53. North Carolina Central
54. Loyola-Chicago
55. LIU-Brooklyn
56. Murray State
57. Bucknell
58. UNC Greensboro
59. Stephen F. Austin
60. Texas Southern
61. South Dakota State
62. UT Arlington/Georgia State
63. New Mexico State
64. Syracuse
65. USC
66. Arizona State
67. Texas
68. Davidson if it beats Rhode Island; Oklahoma State/Oklahoma if Davidson loses. The numbers say Oklahoma. But based on recent play the Cowboys should get the nod. If the Sooners are in then its all based on numbers and early-season wins. The Sooners are not playing like they should be in the field. OSU has played well enough to warrant consideration.