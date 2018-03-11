Breaking News

March Madness: Predictions on the full 68-team NCAA tournament field

Andy Katz | NCAA.com

Updated 2:47 PM ET, Sun March 11, 2018

Houston Cougars guard Rob Gray (32) gives a hush signal to the Wichita State Shockers crowd along with teammate Gabe Grant (20) as they celebrate their upset win in the AAC Basketball Tournament at Amway Center.
(CNN)March Madness begins on Selection Sunday 2018 when the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee reveals which 68 teams have made the field for this year's basketball championships. The 2018 NCAA March Madness Selection Show, featuring the exclusive live first-time announcement of the pairings for the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, will be televised on TBS -- Sunday, March 11, at 6 p.m. ET.

Picking the last few teams was clearly the toughest job for the selection committee. There were probably a dozen teams who were similar and could easily be in the field. Those that didn't make it can't complain. They all had warts and chances that they weren't able to capitalize on at various points of the season.
I may have been with the committee — outside the room — for the past four days, but I was not privy to their decisions. The following list is my analysis and opinion on what they may do. And, even if I were in the room, I would just be one of 10 votes. I wouldn't be surprised if there were a number of opinions on the final few teams.
    Here's Andy Katz's field of 68 prediction for Selection Sunday:
    (Note: this is not in order by seed.)
    1. Houston
    2. Wichita State
    3. Cincinnati
    4. Rhode Island
    5. St. Bonaventure
    6. Virginia
    7. Duke
    8. North Carolina
    9. Clemson
    10. Miami
    11. NC State
    12. Virginia Tech
    13. Florida State
    14. Kansas
    15. Texas Tech
    16. West Virginia
    17. TCU
    18. Kansas State
    19. Xavier
    20. Villanova
    21. Creighton
    22. Seton Hall
    23. Providence
    24. Butler
    25. Michigan State
    26. Purdue
    27. Ohio State
    28. Michigan
    29. Nevada
    30. San Diego State
    31. Arizona
    32. UCLA
    33. Auburn
    34. Tennessee
    35. Florida
    36. Arkansas
    37. Kentucky
    38. Missouri
    39. Alabama
    40. Texas A&M
    41. Gonzaga
    42. UMBC
    43. Lipscomb
    44. Eastern Washington
    45. Radford
    46. Fullerton
    47. Charleston
    48. Marshall
    49. Wright State
    50. Penn/Harvard
    51. Iona
    52. Buffalo
    53. North Carolina Central
    54. Loyola-Chicago
    55. LIU-Brooklyn
    56. Murray State
    57. Bucknell
    58. UNC Greensboro
    59. Stephen F. Austin
    60. Texas Southern
    61. South Dakota State
    62. UT Arlington/Georgia State
    63. New Mexico State
    64. Syracuse
    65. USC
    66. Arizona State
    67. Texas
    68. Davidson if it beats Rhode Island; Oklahoma State/Oklahoma if Davidson loses. The numbers say Oklahoma. But based on recent play the Cowboys should get the nod. If the Sooners are in then its all based on numbers and early-season wins. The Sooners are not playing like they should be in the field. OSU has played well enough to warrant consideration.

    This story originally appeared on NCAA.com.