(CNN) More than three weeks after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, the White House later Sunday is expected to unveil some proposals on guns and school safety.

"The President and White House are going to be laying out more specifics -- it's going to be a series of proposals," White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah said on ABC's "This Week."

Shah said the proposals will be legislative and administrative and also will include recommendations for states. The White House will also be forming a task force to study the issue, Shah said.

Shah avoided answering whether the White House will call for universal background checks, which President Donald Trump has said he would support, and instead spoke about improving the current background check system. The White House backs the "Fix NICS" bill introduced by Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, and Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, which intends to improve the information going into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

The White House will also support raising the age for buying some firearms.

