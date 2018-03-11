GOP Sen. Johnson: 'I would' back bill opposing tariffs

Washington (CNN) Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said Sunday that he would support legislation to nullify President Donald Trump's newly announced tariffs on steel and aluminum.

In an interview with CNN's Jim Acosta on "State of the Union," Johnson said he would back a bill to reject the tariffs, but seemed confident it wouldn't have enough support to pass.

"I would, but I doubt it'd have any chance of passing, and if it passed, that we'd have the votes to override the veto," Johnson said.

"There's really a growing level of optimism because we were returning certainty to the American and Wisconsin economy," Johnson said. "The talk of canceling NAFTA and now imposing these steel tariffs have just interjected uncertainty into the economy where it just wasn't necessary."

