(CNN) Oprah Winfrey says she's "not running for office" in 2020, but she's got some advice for anyone who does.

"I will say to whoever is going to run for office, do not give your energy to the other side," she said in an interview with CNN's Van Jones on "The Van Jones Show," airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

"Do not spend all your time talking about your opponents. Do not give your energy to that which you really don't believe in. Do not spend an ounce of your time on that," she told the CNN host.

Winfrey added that though a bid for the presidency wasn't for her, "The noise about running for president moved me so humbly and deeply."

"It means that you have somewhere in the work gained the people's trust," she told Jones.

