Oprah Winfrey has some advice for any 2020 presidential candidates

By Alexandra King, CNN

Updated 1:13 PM ET, Sun March 11, 2018

what oprah would say to president trump van jones show sot_00003421

    If Oprah had 10 minutes with Trump ...

(CNN)Oprah Winfrey says she's "not running for office" in 2020, but she's got some advice for anyone who does.

"I will say to whoever is going to run for office, do not give your energy to the other side," she said in an interview with CNN's Van Jones on "The Van Jones Show," airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
"Do not spend all your time talking about your opponents. Do not give your energy to that which you really don't believe in. Do not spend an ounce of your time on that," she told the CNN host.
Winfrey added that though a bid for the presidency wasn't for her, "The noise about running for president moved me so humbly and deeply."
    "It means that you have somewhere in the work gained the people's trust," she told Jones.
    President Trump mocked Winfrey publicly at a campaign rally on Saturday, telling the crowd she was the person he'd most like to run against in 2020 because he knows "her weakness" and predicting that a presidential campaign "would be a painful experience for her."
    Asked by Jones what Winfrey would say if she had "10 minutes" with Trump, "billionaire to billionaire, megastar to megastar," the TV legend and philanthropist kept it brief. 
    "I would only speak if I felt that I could be heard," she said. 