Trump brags '5-0' in special elections

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Sunday kept up the drumbeat for Republican Rick Saccone ahead of a special election in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, boasting of his party's "5-0" record in House special elections.

The Republicans are 5-0 in recent Congressional races, a point which the Fake News Media continuously fails to mention. I backed and campaigned for all of the winners. They give me credit for one. Hopefully, Rick Saccone will be another big win on Tuesday.

Republicans have, however, managed to hold onto five House seats in special elections last year. They are:

Some of these elections drew outsize attention, especially Georgia's 6th district, which went into a runoff and was the subject of sustained political focus for weeks. All five of these seats were previously held by Republicans.

Several state and local races have gone in Democrats' favor, however, and the closeness of the special House elections has underscored Democratic hopes in the midterms this year.

The Pennsylvania special election set for this Tuesday is the latest in the slew of surprisingly competitive races.