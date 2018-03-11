Yountville shooting: The casualties of America's war at home

(CNN) The standoff in Yountville ended Friday night as we all feared it might -- in tragedy. And it was especially tragic for our veterans and members of the military community. Alongside leaders who know The Pathway Home and the dedicated team there who do the work of serving our veterans, we are reeling today.

And yet organizations like The Pathway Home continue to provide the care these veterans so desperately need, even as resources shrink in the face of increasing demand.

The pain out there for post-9/11 veterans is real, deep and compounding -- just as it was for every generation of veterans. War hurts people -- and some it breaks completely. Those are often the ones that the social workers see daily. I've been working with my brother and sister veterans now for 14 years, and I've seen it up close in ways I can never fully share (or even understand).

Many veterans are doing well. Despite the challenges, and despite the still severely limited resources -- a national embarrassment and a dereliction of duty by the public -- they're soaring as a population. Thanks to our core resilience, our training, the type of men and women who self-select to service, investments like the new GI bill , and most of all, thanks to the community we've built for each other, so many of us are succeeding in life. We are the next " Greatest Generation " of leaders -- or the " innovation generation " -- that can propel America's future. And maybe even save it.

But as those of us that work in the trenches know, some veterans are extremely vulnerable, in tremendous pain and very, very angry. And they often have a right to be. They are a portion of the community that is in need, and yet left behind.

The reality I want to share is the reality I see -- there are some (not most, maybe not even many) very angry vets. And with that anger comes increased risk for those of us who work to assist them.

We've been threatened by phone. We've been harassed online. We've gotten texts in the middle of the night. We've been scared in a room we worried we might not get out of alive. I'm a 6-feet-2-inch, 245-pound former combat infantryman. And I've been in a few situations doing this work where I definitely knew I was overmatched. I was scared -- as much for my family as for myself. But that's the job, especially for the most highly trained -- and badly needed -- of our mental health support professionals.

We've told our families not to worry, while we know they are right to do so. We've endured chronic underfunding, we've fought with absurd and outdated bureaucracies and faced a seemingly never-ending flow of need. We've taken out life insurance policies. We've told our wives and husbands what happened to Chris Kyle won't happen to us. But we know it might.

And that's the reality that Christine, Jen and Jennifer chose to heroically face every single day.

This tragedy will, of course, (and perhaps should) become another twist in the critical debate in this country about guns. But if there's a new lesson I hope is learned after Yountville, it's that the pain out there that we veterans face is real. And most of us will never pick up a gun in anger as a result. But we will endure unimaginable pain nonetheless. That is where I hope people focus their energy in the days to come. And veterans can show you how.

I didn't know Albert Wong, but I've known many veterans struggling to fully transition home. I've seen some go on to live incredible lives, and I've seen some in a casket. And there's an alternative history where Albert was transformed through his pain into a person who helps others like himself. I've seen it. And it can happen if more of us step up to help at the point of attack. At the point of pain. If you want to see it, just look hard enough on social media. The veterans sharing their pain are out there, and you can help by simply listening -- and hearing their stories. Of course, that's not enough.

There is a critical shortage of qualified mental health care leaders at the Department of Veterans Affairs and nationwide -- and not just those serving veterans -- that must be addressed by every elected official running for office this fall. And if you're considering a new career, or finishing school soon, your country needs you now. And if you're the President, it's long past time for you to issue a national call to action -- to call for reinforcements to serve as mental health workers in this time of war.

The road forward after war is never easy, and never a straight line, but it's out there. For individuals -- and for our nation. And it's easier to navigate if we do it together.

That includes you, whoever you are, reading this piece. Veteran or not. Ten tours overseas or none. We all have an obligation to look out for our fellow citizens. And especially those who heroically step up into the breach to serve our country like Christine, Jen and Jennifer did. Not just on the front lines overseas, but here at home. This is your moment. America's future needs you.