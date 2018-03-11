Fareed Zakaria is host of CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS." The Take in this article appeared in this week's show. The views expressed are his own. Watch GPS Sundays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET.

(CNN) The news on the Korean Peninsula is being described as a diplomatic breakthrough, and it is. For North Korea.

It has been the goal of North Korea for decades now to have a high-profile, one-on-one summit meeting with the President of the United States. Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il, wanted such a meeting with President Clinton. The Clinton administration agreed to send Madeleine Albright to North Korea to begin talks and see if enough progress was made to warrant a presidential summit. It concluded that there wasn't.

The Bush administration, which labeled North Korea part of the Axis of Evil, was much cooler on high-level talks. The Obama administration achieved breakthroughs with the Cuban and Iranian regimes through high-level contacts, but gave up on diplomacy with the North Korean regime because of its unwillingness to denuclearize. It adopted a policy of pressure instead of engagement, and until now, the Trump administration had stuck to that policy and escalated it.

Earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence said , "our posture toward the regime will not change until we see credible, verifiable and concrete steps toward denuclearization." Trump himself previously ridiculed the idea of talks, tweeting , "The U.S. has been talking to North Korea ... for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!" He humiliated Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for his diplomatic efforts, tweeting that he was "wasting his time."

So what changed this week? It's not clear. The charitable interpretation would be that the South Korean government received assurances that the North was serious about talks to eliminate its arsenal. Let's be clear that North Korea has announced no concessions, no reversal of its arsenal, no denuclearization.

