The one crime that impacts every American

Josh Campbell is a CNN Law Enforcement Analyst, providing insight on crime, justice and national security issues. He previously served as a Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI. Follow him on Twitter at @joshscampbell. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Of all the crimes on the books in the United States, there is one kind that impacts every single American citizen.

It's not terrorism, although terrorist acts have tragically claimed lives, and, at times, instilled fear into our society. It's not cybercrime, although the ubiquitous nature of electronic devices and connected networks poses vulnerabilities.

Josh Campbell

Rather, when perpetrated, the single category of crime that affects the entire nation is corruption by government officials, and, if not for the efforts of law enforcement and a robust press, it would continue unabated.

Those elected or appointed to government positions wield significant influence as the custodians of our nation's authority. They control the levers of power. The bargain that we citizens establish with our government leaders is that we will entrust them with significant power as long as they exercise their duties ethically and honestly -- always putting the good of the nation ahead of personal gain.

What happens when a government official strays? In a way, every single citizen is impacted, because we are all party to the social contract our leaders accept when they seek public office. When an official violates his or her oath, the entire system is threatened.

Read More