Nikolskoe, Russia (CNN) It's no secret that Russian President Vladimir Putin is proud of his physique -- he has been photographed topless on horseback, or reeling in a fish. But what's behind the stamina of this 65-year-old, now contesting his fourth presidential election? Deer antler blood has something to do with it, he apparently believes.

Local media reports say that Putin is one of many Russians who have consumed and bathed in blood from the severed antlers of Siberian red deers. Bathers believe the blood gives them strength and stops the aging process.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with deer in southern Siberia during a vacation in 2013.

On top of the controversial ritual of blood bathing, the belief fuels an entire industry of antler blood-based products, which animal rights groups say are barbaric and have no basis in science.

There is no evidence that velvety deer antlers or their blood have a healing effect, but some Russian research institutes have suggested further study into it.

Antler harvesting is not for the faint hearted. Each year, the animals are restrained as farmers use a saw to sever their horns.

