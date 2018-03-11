The acceptance speech the director of "Moonlight" never got to give

(CNN) The 2017 Oscars ended with one of the strangest moments in awards show history.

The wrong film was announced as best picture.

Due to the mix-up, Barry Jenkins, who directed the actual winner "Moonlight," didn't get to read the speech he prepared. On Sunday, Jenkins finally had the chance.

"I'm going to read something that I never read out loud before," Jenkins said at the SXSW conference in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

Jenkins continued, "['Moonlight' writer, Tarell Alvin McCraney] and I are Chiron. We are that boy, and when you watch 'Moonlight,' you don't assume a boy who grew up how and where we did would grow up and make a piece of art that wins an Academy Award. You certainly don't think he will grow up to win Best Picture. I've said that a lot, and what I had to admit is that I placed those limitations on myself. I denied myself that dream. Not you, not anyone else. Me. And so to anyone watching this, who sees themselves in us, let this be a symbol, a reflection that leads you to love yourself because doing so may be the difference between dreaming at all and somehow, through the Academy's grace, realizing dreams you never allowed yourself to have."

