CNN 10 - March 12, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 12 , 2018

Our week begins with an explanation on why a planned meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea would be historic. We're also reporting on some legal changes in Florida following a shooting at a high school in Parkland last month. And we're featuring an inspiring follow-up to the award-winning work of a CNN Hero.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More