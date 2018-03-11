Breaking News

CNN 10 - March 12, 2018

Updated 5:21 PM ET, Sun March 11, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0312_00013618
ten.0312_00013618

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 03/12/18

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 03/12/18 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

March 12 , 2018

Our week begins with an explanation on why a planned meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea would be historic. We're also reporting on some legal changes in Florida following a shooting at a high school in Parkland last month. And we're featuring an inspiring follow-up to the award-winning work of a CNN Hero.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10