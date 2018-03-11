Beijing: 'No winners' in any trade war with US

(CNN) There would be no winner in any trade war between China and the United States, but Beijing can handle any challenge, China's commerce minister said Sunday.

"Trade war has no winners, it will only bring disaster to the economies of China, the US and the world," Zhong Shan told reporters at China's annual National People's Congress meetings in Beijing.

"China does not want a trade war, nor will it actively initiate a trade war. However, we are capable of handling any challenge, and we resolutely defend the interest of the country and the people."