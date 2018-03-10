Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)A new way to think about prison. A video game designed to influence the 2016 election. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you missed during a busy news week.
Pillow-top mattresses, central air and ice cream. It sounds like resort life -- but it's prison. One state says it's the key to reform.
Russians released an anti-Hillary Clinton video game called "Hilltendo" weeks before the 2016 US presidential election. It's one of the strangest ways Russians tried to influence the election, showing just how creative Russian trolls were willing to get.
Risking arrest or death, women in this remote African country turn to social media as an illicit marketplace for drugs to end unwanted pregnancies.
Rep. John Lewis was beaten so badly during a 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge that he thought he would die. Fifty-three years later, we join his bipartisan pilgrimage back to Selma, Alabama.
Society has obsessed over the female form for centuries, but what it has considered the "ideal" body has changed constantly. In each era, that obsession has had damaging effects on women under pressure to conform.
The 45th congressional district of California is at the forefront of a new trend that's steadily reshaping the landscape of House seats across the country: the growth of racial and ethnic diversity.
Barack Obama's confidence in American democracy was one of his greatest political weaknesses, writes Julian Zelizer, editor of a forthcoming book on Obama's legacy. Here, he and seven of the nation's top historians discuss some of the ways Obama did -- and did not -- change America.
Tower Records, the empire built by the late Russ Solomon, was a mecca for teens, writes Katia Hetter. The store was a magical place to hang out with musicians, get early access to new releases and learn about real life.