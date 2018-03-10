(CNN) A standoff between police and an armed suspect that resulted in one officer's death and the wounding of another remains underway Saturday morning in Pomona, California, near Los Angeles, more than 12 hours after it began.

The suspect is barricaded inside an apartment home after fatally shooting an officer and wounding a second one, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive," Pomona police Chief Michael Olivieri tweeted early Saturday morning. "The second officer is in stable condition."

The shootout begun after the suspect evaded police in a pickup, crashed and fled on foot.

"The suspect ran into an apartment complex and the officers gave chase," Capt. Christopher Bergner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said at a press conference. "As he barricaded himself in a bedroom, officers attempted to contact him. He then began firing through the door, striking the two officers."