Oprah Winfrey says the Parkland activists remind her of civil rights icons

(CNN) Oprah Winfrey says she was inspired to help the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting as they fight for stronger gun control because their dedication reminded her of the civil rights movement.

"The fact that they were creating this national march to say, 'enough' ... what it takes to risk that on a national level is what I responded to," Winfrey tells CNN's Van Jones on "The Van Jones Show," which airs at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on CNN.

Winfrey announced last month she was donating $500,000 to the March for Our Lives, the March 24 demonstration in Washington planned by survivors of last month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

Winfrey told Jones that it was the Parkland activists' strength and confidence in taking their cause public that reminded her of those who fought against racial injustice in the 1950s and '60s. The teenagers' bravery, she said, resonated with her, given some of the sacrifices her family made during the civil rights era.

"My grandfather took in people from the Freedom Riders in Mississippi and risked his whole family and home. Because if people found out that he was keeping the Freedom Riders in his house? You know, he would have been gone," she told Jones.

