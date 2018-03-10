Gunman and victims identified in deadly standoff at California veterans home

(CNN) A gunman and three female hostages were found dead at a military veterans home in Northern California on Friday night, officials said, a grim end to a standoff that lasted nearly eight hours.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers stormed into the room where the gunman had held the hostages at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, said Chris Childs with the California Highway Patrol.

They found the gunman and the three hostages dead, he said. The coroner's office identified the victims as Christine Loeber, 48; Jennifer Golick, 42; and Jennifer Gonzales, 29.

"This is a tragic piece of news, one that we were really hoping we wouldn't have to come before the public to give," Childs said.

Before officers entered the room, hostage negotiators spent hours trying to contact the gunman, who was a former client at The Pathway Home. Authorities identified him as Albert Wong, 36, of Sacramento.

