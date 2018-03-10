Breaking News

Six Nations: Ireland seals title with four-try victory over Scotland

Updated 2:05 PM ET, Sat March 10, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Scotland&#39;s flanker John Barclay kisses the Calcutta Cup after &lt;a href=&quot;http://coredev-dam-cnn.expprod.services.ec2.dmtio.net:8080/dam/assets/180226103040-stade-velodrome-six-nations-story-top.jpg&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his side&#39;s 25-13 victory over England&lt;/a&gt; at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. It was the first time Scotland has beaten its oldest rival in ten years.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 3 -- Scotland vs. EnglandScotland's flanker John Barclay kisses the Calcutta Cup after his side's 25-13 victory over England at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. It was the first time Scotland has beaten its oldest rival in ten years.
Hide Caption
1 of 30
Center Huw Jones bagged a brace. The second was his tenth in 14 internationals.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 3 -- Scotland vs. EnglandCenter Huw Jones bagged a brace. The second was his tenth in 14 internationals.
Hide Caption
2 of 30
For England, it was its second defeat under coach Eddie Jones in 26 games, the first coming against Ireland in last year&#39;s Six Nations.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 3 -- Scotland vs. EnglandFor England, it was its second defeat under coach Eddie Jones in 26 games, the first coming against Ireland in last year's Six Nations.
Hide Caption
3 of 30
A thrilling encounter at Dublin&#39;s Aviva Stadium saw Ireland beat Wales 37-27. Winger Jacob Stockdale intercepted a Welsh pass to score the decisive try -- his second of the game -- in the closing stages.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 3 -- Ireland vs. WalesA thrilling encounter at Dublin's Aviva Stadium saw Ireland beat Wales 37-27. Winger Jacob Stockdale intercepted a Welsh pass to score the decisive try -- his second of the game -- in the closing stages.
Hide Caption
4 of 30
Wales ensured the result went down to the wire with a couple of second-half tries. Steff Evans scored in the 77th minute to put late pressure on Ireland.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 3 -- Ireland vs. WalesWales ensured the result went down to the wire with a couple of second-half tries. Steff Evans scored in the 77th minute to put late pressure on Ireland.
Hide Caption
5 of 30
Keith Earls tries to escape the clutches of Welsh flanker Josh Navidi.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 3 -- Ireland vs. WalesKeith Earls tries to escape the clutches of Welsh flanker Josh Navidi.
Hide Caption
6 of 30
Victory means Ireland is the only side at this stage to maintain its 100% record in this year&#39;s Six Nations.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 3 -- Ireland vs. WalesVictory means Ireland is the only side at this stage to maintain its 100% record in this year's Six Nations.
Hide Caption
7 of 30
France, meanwhile, notched its first victory of the campaign by defeating Italy 34-17. Hugo Bonneval crossed in the second half to seal the win.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 3 -- France vs. ItalyFrance, meanwhile, notched its first victory of the campaign by defeating Italy 34-17. Hugo Bonneval crossed in the second half to seal the win.
Hide Caption
8 of 30
The loss was Italy&#39;s 15th consecutive Six Nations defeat across three seasons. Coach Conor O&#39;Shea is yet to pick up a win in the tournament.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 3 -- France vs. ItalyThe loss was Italy's 15th consecutive Six Nations defeat across three seasons. Coach Conor O'Shea is yet to pick up a win in the tournament.
Hide Caption
9 of 30
The match was played at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille -- the first time ever France has hosted a Six Nations game away from Paris.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 3 -- France vs. ItalyThe match was played at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille -- the first time ever France has hosted a Six Nations game away from Paris.
Hide Caption
10 of 30
England&#39;s Owen Farrell celebrates his side&#39;s 12-6 victory over Wales during the second weekend of the Six Nations.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 2 -- England vs. WalesEngland's Owen Farrell celebrates his side's 12-6 victory over Wales during the second weekend of the Six Nations.
Hide Caption
11 of 30
The home side raced into an early lead at Twickenham courtesy of two Jonny May tries. But controversy soon followed...
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 2 -- England vs. WalesThe home side raced into an early lead at Twickenham courtesy of two Jonny May tries. But controversy soon followed...
Hide Caption
12 of 30
After Anthony Watson (C) and Gareth Anscombe (R) dived at a kick in England&#39;s in-goal area, the television match official ruled that Watson had touched the ball down first. Wales coach Warren Gatland felt his side was denied a try, calling the decision a &quot;terrible mistake&quot; in what turned out to be a tightly-contested affair.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 2 -- England vs. WalesAfter Anthony Watson (C) and Gareth Anscombe (R) dived at a kick in England's in-goal area, the television match official ruled that Watson had touched the ball down first. Wales coach Warren Gatland felt his side was denied a try, calling the decision a "terrible mistake" in what turned out to be a tightly-contested affair.
Hide Caption
13 of 30
Ireland cruised past Italy 56-19 in Dublin, with Conor Murray (pictured) getting on the score sheet.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 2 -- Ireland vs. ItalyIreland cruised past Italy 56-19 in Dublin, with Conor Murray (pictured) getting on the score sheet.
Hide Caption
14 of 30
While Italy crossed for three tries, it wasn&#39;t enough to secure a bonus point. The Azzurri remain winless and bottom of the championship.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 2 -- Ireland vs. ItalyWhile Italy crossed for three tries, it wasn't enough to secure a bonus point. The Azzurri remain winless and bottom of the championship.
Hide Caption
15 of 30
Traveling French fans were in full voice at Murrayfield for their side&#39;s clash with Scotland.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 2 -- Scotland vs. FranceTraveling French fans were in full voice at Murrayfield for their side's clash with Scotland.
Hide Caption
16 of 30
But it was the home supporters who had more reason to cheer as their side won 32-26, picking up a first win of the tournament.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 2 -- Scotland vs. FranceBut it was the home supporters who had more reason to cheer as their side won 32-26, picking up a first win of the tournament.
Hide Caption
17 of 30
Greig Laidlaw put in a flawless kicking display, slotting 22 points from the tee.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 2 -- Scotland vs. FranceGreig Laidlaw put in a flawless kicking display, slotting 22 points from the tee.
Hide Caption
18 of 30
On the opening weekend of the Six Nations, Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton was the hero as his side claimed a last gasp 15-13 victory over France.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 1 -- France vs. IrelandOn the opening weekend of the Six Nations, Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton was the hero as his side claimed a last gasp 15-13 victory over France.
Hide Caption
19 of 30
Sexton scored a long range drop goal with time up on the clock to claim victory.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 1 -- France vs. IrelandSexton scored a long range drop goal with time up on the clock to claim victory.
Hide Caption
20 of 30
Irish fans celebrate in the Stade de France.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 1 -- France vs. IrelandIrish fans celebrate in the Stade de France.
Hide Caption
21 of 30
Controversy arose in the game after France&#39;s Antoine Dupont was sent for a head injury assessment (HIA) despite appearing to injure his knee. The HIA call enabled France, who had used all of their substitutes, to reintroduce starting scrum half Maxime Machenaud as a temporary replacement during the game&#39;s closing stages.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 1 -- France vs. IrelandControversy arose in the game after France's Antoine Dupont was sent for a head injury assessment (HIA) despite appearing to injure his knee. The HIA call enabled France, who had used all of their substitutes, to reintroduce starting scrum half Maxime Machenaud as a temporary replacement during the game's closing stages.
Hide Caption
22 of 30
The dramatic nature of Ireland&#39;s late victory left the French crowd dejected.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 1 -- France vs. IrelandThe dramatic nature of Ireland's late victory left the French crowd dejected.
Hide Caption
23 of 30
Scotland was another side to feel the blues on the opening weekend, succumbing 34-7 to Wales in Cardiff.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 1 -- Wales vs. ScotlandScotland was another side to feel the blues on the opening weekend, succumbing 34-7 to Wales in Cardiff.
Hide Caption
24 of 30
Leigh Halfpenny scored two tries for the rampant Welsh.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 1 -- Wales vs. ScotlandLeigh Halfpenny scored two tries for the rampant Welsh.
Hide Caption
25 of 30
Steff Evans (pictured) and Gareth Davies also crossed the line for Wales.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 1 -- Wales vs. ScotlandSteff Evans (pictured) and Gareth Davies also crossed the line for Wales.
Hide Caption
26 of 30
A happy Wales fan takes in the action in Cardiff as Wales trounce Scotland.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 1 -- Wales vs. ScotlandA happy Wales fan takes in the action in Cardiff as Wales trounce Scotland.
Hide Caption
27 of 30
The final match of the opening weekend saw Italy face England in Rome.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 1 -- Italy vs. EnglandThe final match of the opening weekend saw Italy face England in Rome.
Hide Caption
28 of 30
Debutant Sam Simmonds scored twice for England as the reigning champions cut loose to win 46-15.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 1 -- Italy vs. EnglandDebutant Sam Simmonds scored twice for England as the reigning champions cut loose to win 46-15.
Hide Caption
29 of 30
Owen Farrell also touched down and contributed four conversions and a penalty.
Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament
Round 1 -- Italy vs. EnglandOwen Farrell also touched down and contributed four conversions and a penalty.
Hide Caption
30 of 30
Calcutta CupJones tryengland rugby scotland dejectedStockdale (try 2)Wales tryireland wales six nations keith earls josh navidiconor murray ireland wales six nationsFrance tryitaly france six nationsstade velodrome six nationsowen farrell celebrate englandjonny may try wales englandwales england six nations watson anscombe conor murray italy tryitaly ireland gori tryfrance fans scotlandscotland france fanLaidlawsexton teasejohnny sexton rugby ireland franceIrish fans six nationsAntoine Dupont rugby ireland francefrance fan six nations ireland francegareth davies scotland wales six nationsLeigh Halfpenny six nations scotlandsteff evans rugby six nationsrugby six nations wales fanjack nowell six nations ebgland italyengland six nations sam simmondsOwen farrell six nations england italy

Story highlights

  • Ireland beats Scotland 28-8
  • Clinches Six Nations title
  • England loses 22-16 to France
  • Wales faces Italy Sunday

(CNN)Ireland clinched the Six Nations Championship with a game to spare with a four-try 28-8 win over Scotland Saturday ahead of a Grand Slam clash with deposed champion England next weekend.

England's 22-16 defeat to France in Paris later Saturday, a second straight loss for Eddie Jones' team, left Ireland with an unassailable lead in the standings.
A first half double from try machine Jacob Stockdale laid the foundations for the Irish triumph in Dublin, but two second half tries from Conor Murray and Sean Cronin secured the crucial bonus point.
    "We started really well, and had a few chances in their 22, just didn't take them. But Jacob Stockdale got another two tries, and we got over for the bonus point in the end, so now we look ahead to Twickenham," said man-of-the-match Rob Kearney.
    It is the third championship in five years for Joe Schmidt's men, who will be eying only the third Grand Slam in the history of Irish rugby, the last in 2009, in the Twickenham clash with England next Saturday.
    Read More
    Ireland fell behind early to a Greig Laidlaw penalty for the Scots, buoyed by its upset victory over England in the previous round of matches.
    But Stockdale struck after 20 minutes as he intercepted a long pass by Peter Horne and ran in for a try, converted by Johnny Sexton.
    Scotland was left to rue a missed opportunity when Huw Jones failed to find Stuart Hogg in the clear in the Irish 22.
    Stockdale scored his second try in the final move of the first half after a superb run by Kearney, with Sexton slotting over from the touchline to leave Ireland 14-3 ahead at the break.
    Murray's converted try six minutes into the second half increased the Irish lead and left the home side within one further try of the precious bonus point.
    The Scots, though, fought back as Blair Kinghorn went over in the corner for his first Test try and came close to a second as Ireland wobbled for the first time.
    Replacement hooker Cronin, on for skipper Rory Best, got the fourth try as he crossed from close in, Sexton sealing the victory with another touchline conversion.

    England slumps to second straight loss

    England would have needed a bonus point victory in Paris to keep alive hopes of retaining the title, but never looked capable of that after another poor performance on the road.
    The sides exchanged three penalties in a tepid first half, with England giving little cause to believe it might garner the tries necessary to keep the pressure on the Irish.
    It got even worse for the visitor after the interval as France was awarded a penalty try for a high tackle by Anthony Watson on Benjamin Fall.
    A Maxime Machenaud penalty took the French 19-9 ahead, at last sparking an England revival as Jonny May went over after a clever Elliot Daly pass.
    Lionel Beauxis relieved some home pressure with a further penalty, but England came close to snatching a late victory with wave after wave of surges towards the home try line in injury time.
    Sean Fitzpatrick: Northern Hemisphere sides pose biggest threat to All Blacks
    Sean Fitzpatrick: Northern Hemisphere sides pose biggest threat to All Blacks
    Home relief and triumph was clear for all to see as finally England knocked on to wreck its victory hopes, but the title was already gone.
    "We had a chance but unfortunately could not finish it. We have to look back on it and learn from it," reflected a rueful England captain Owen Farrell.
    Wales plays Italy Sunday ahead of the final round of matches next weekend where England will seek redemption by denying Ireland its Grand Slam.