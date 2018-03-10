Sen. Warren says she isn't running for president in 2020

(CNN) Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she isn't running for president in 2020.

"I am not running for president in 2020," Warren told CNN's Jim Acosta on Saturday.

Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and staunch critic of President Donald Trump, made the statement in an interview for CNN's "State of the Union," scheduled to air at 9 a.m., ET, on Sunday.

Acosta also asked if she gets upset when President Donald Trump refers to her as "Pocahontas."

"It's about my family's story. Because my family's story is deeply a part of me and a part of my brothers," Warren said. "It's what we learned from our parents. It's what we learned from our grandparents. It's what we learned from our aunts and uncles.

Read More