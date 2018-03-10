Breaking News

Sen. Warren says she isn't running for president in 2020

By Alessia Grunberger

Updated 8:51 PM ET, Sat March 10, 2018

(CNN)Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she isn't running for president in 2020.

"I am not running for president in 2020," Warren told CNN's Jim Acosta on Saturday.
Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and staunch critic of President Donald Trump, made the statement in an interview for CNN's "State of the Union," scheduled to air at 9 a.m., ET, on Sunday.
The lawmaker said the same thing to Chuck Todd of NBC News in an interview for "Meet the Press" when pressed about her Senate re-election campaign and her pledge to fulfill her six-year term.
    "For the people of Massachusetts, and for the people across this country," Warren said. "This government is working better and better and better for a thinner and thinner slice at the top. I am in these fights, and I am in this fight to retain my Senate seat in 2018. That's where I'm focused. That's where I'm going to stay focused. I'm not running for president."