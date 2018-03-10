(CNN) President Donald Trump mocked California Rep. Maxine Waters during a freewheeling speech Saturday night, saying she had a "very low IQ."

He also called out the longtime congresswoman for her calls to impeach him.

"Did you ever see her? Did you ever see her? 'We will impeach him. We will impeach the president,'" Trump said before telling the crowd he hadn't done anything wrong.

"'It doesn't matter, we will impeach him.' She's a low IQ individual," Trump said. "You can't help it."

Waters' office did not immediately return CNN's request for comment.

