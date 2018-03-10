Trump hits EU on trade days after imposing new tariffs

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Saturday continued to knock the European Union on trade, threatening EU automakers, as the key bloc of US allies press for an exemption to his tariff package.

"The European Union, wonderful countries who treat the U.S. very badly on trade, are complaining about the tariffs on Steel & Aluminum. If they drop their horrific barriers & tariffs on U.S. products going in, we will likewise drop ours. Big Deficit. If not, we Tax Cars etc. FAIR!" Trump tweeted.

The European Union, wonderful countries who treat the U.S. very badly on trade, are complaining about the tariffs on Steel & Aluminum. If they drop their horrific barriers & tariffs on U.S. products going in, we will likewise drop ours. Big Deficit. If not, we Tax Cars etc. FAIR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

The tweet was one of several Trump sent on trade, mixed in with claims about negotiations with North Korea and a special election in Pennsylvania, where Trump is scheduled to campaign at Saturday evening.

Trump on Friday tweeted that he had spoken with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, and said there was an agreement in the works to avoid steel and aluminum tariffs on the key US ally whose leader Trump has clashed with in the past.

Read More