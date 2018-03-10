Breaking News

Trump: 2020 slogan will be 'Keep America Great!'

By Eli Watkins, CNN

Updated 10:13 PM ET, Sat March 10, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Here's Trump's 2020 campaign slogan
Here's Trump's 2020 campaign slogan

    JUST WATCHED

    Here's Trump's 2020 campaign slogan

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Here's Trump's 2020 campaign slogan 01:35

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump on Saturday offered a preview of his 2020 campaign, announcing his new slogan will be "Keep American Great!" because 'Make America Great Again' is now outdated.

"Our new slogan when we start running in, can you believe it, two years from now, is going to be 'Keep America Great' exclamation point," Trump said from a Pennsylvania rally.
Trump had previously told the Washington Post in January of 2017 that he decided on the "Keep America Great" slogan for a reelection bid and instructed his lawyer to trademark the phrase with and without an exclamation point.
Trump made his comments while boosting Republican Rick Saccone ahead of a special election this Tuesday, boasting about the economy's continued performance through his tenure and slamming Democrats and the media.
    Trump's slogan remark came over a week after he tapped Brad Parscale to steer his 2020 campaign, advancing a re-election effort he began virtually since taking office.