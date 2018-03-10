Trump: 2020 slogan will be 'Keep America Great!'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Saturday offered a preview of his 2020 campaign, announcing his new slogan will be "Keep American Great!" because 'Make America Great Again' is now outdated.

"Our new slogan when we start running in, can you believe it, two years from now, is going to be 'Keep America Great' exclamation point," Trump said from a Pennsylvania rally.

Trump made his comments while boosting Republican Rick Saccone ahead of a special election this Tuesday, boasting about the economy's continued performance through his tenure and slamming Democrats and the media.