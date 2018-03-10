Rex Tillerson cancels day's events in Kenya over illness

(CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson canceled his public schedule in Kenya on Saturday due to illness.

Tillerson arrived in Nairobi on Friday as part of a five-nation tour of Africa that includes Ethiopia, Chad, Nigeria and Djibouti.

He is feeling unwell after long days working on major issues such as North Korea, said Steve Goldstein, the undersecretary of state.

Some of the events planned for Saturday in the capital of Nairobi will go on without him, but others may be rescheduled for later in the trip.

Events that will be rescheduled include a stop at the site of the 1998 bombing of the US Embassy in Nairobi, Goldstein said, adding that an updated schedule will be released later.

Read More