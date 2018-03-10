Biden seen chatting it up with a homeless man in Washington

(CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden was seen Thursday speaking to a homeless man in Washington, D.C., according to a tipster who alerted Politico of the interaction.

The tipster sent Politico a photo of Biden, who appears to be in conversation with a man the tipster said was homeless.

According to Politico, the former vice president was leaving a movie theater in Georgetown with his granddaughter, who was in town visiting friends, when the conversation occurred.

Earlier this week, Biden was in Pennsylvania campaigning for Democrat Conor Lamb, who will be on the ballot in the House special election there on Tuesday. Lamb will face off against Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone, who is backed by President Donald Trump.

Showing mutual affection, Biden told a crowd of supporters that Lamb "reminds me of my son Beau," and Lamb twice introduced Biden as "a leader everybody likes."