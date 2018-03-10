Job growth is strong, but it probably won't save Republicans in the midterms

(CNN) The February jobs report released Friday showed strong job growth, especially among blue collar and white collar industries.

The report was good news for President Donald Trump. But will that good news help him and his party in the midterm elections?

Well, I've got bad news: Job growth hasn't historically been correlated with midterm performance.

To use one recent example, look back to the 1994 midterm elections. There was actually pretty strong job growth at 2.4% from this point in that midterm cycle and the election. That's above the post-World War II average of 1.7%, which is also the growth the 2018 economy would have if it added 313,000 new jobs from now until the election.

