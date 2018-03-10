Sessions says judges blocking Trump policies is 'unconstitutional'

Washington (CNN) US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Saturday that increasingly frequent lower court rulings blocking controversial Trump administration policies are "unconstitutional."

"The increasing frequency of limitless injunctions is simply unsustainable, and the ever-more extreme nature of some of these injunctions is only making it more obvious just how unconstitutional they are," Sessions said, speaking to the Federalist Society.

He later added: "But we are hopeful that the Supreme Court will soon send a clear message to the lower courts that injunctions ought to be limited to the parties in the case."

The injunctions Sessions was referring to include rulings that have blocked various controversial Trump policies, like the travel ban and future of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA.

His remarks echo similar comments he made last month at an annual gathering of state attorneys general in Washington. There, he called the growing number of injunctions as a "serious matter of coequal branches."

Read More