(CNN) The Republican National Committee took to Instagram Friday to tout the number of women President Donald Trump named to senior-level positions on his campaign and in his administration, but their acclaim about gender progress was not entirely correct.

"Contrary to mainstream belief, @realdonaldtrump has appointed more women to senior-level government and campaign positions than previous administrations. He's empowering ALL Americans with his winning agenda." The post featured images of a number of the officials as well as first lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence.

However, the assertion that Trump has appointed more women to his Cabinet is false. Only 22% of his senior-level Cabinet jobs are held by women, a number far lower than those of his recent Democratic predecessors, according to a Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics report from December 2017.

Thirty percent of former President Barack Obama's first-term Cabinet positions were held by women. That number jumped to 35% in his second term. Former President Bill Clinton's senior-level Cabinet positions were 32% women in his first term and 41% in his second term.

There are five women currently serving in Cabinet or Cabinet-level positions in the Trump administration.