Trump on Olympics: 'Hard to sell tickets when you think you're going to be nuked'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed South Korean President Moon Jae-in credited him with the success of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games and threw out a line about the North Korean nuclear threat.

"President Moon of South Korea said without Donald Trump the Olympics would have been a total failure," Trump said. "It's true, true. You know. Might as well say it."

He added, "It's a little hard to sell tickets when you think you're going to be nuked."

Trump, speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, went on to credit South Korea for doing "a great job" with the Olympic games and praised the show of unity between North and South Korea.

"It was great to see North Korea going and participating," Trump said. "And there was a nice unity. It was really a nice thing."

Read More