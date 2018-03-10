(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from March 4 through March 10.

Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images

Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Trump and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven meet in the Oval Office on Tuesday. In remarks, Trump denied that his White House was struggling to recruit talented staff , insisting a wealth of potential hires "want a piece of the West Wing." Later that day, the top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigned in the wake of his fierce disagreement with the President's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Kellyanne Conway attends a news conference with President Donald Trump and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven on Tuesday. The US Office of Special Counsel announced Tuesday that Conway violated the Hatch Act on two occasions by "advocating for and against candidates" in last year's Alabama Senate special election.