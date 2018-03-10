(CNN) You're going to hear a lot of complaints about the switch to Daylight Saving Time, which begins on Sunday. (I hate it too because I enjoy sleep.) It's become so bad that, as my colleague Z. Byron Wolf has written, the state of Florida wants to eliminate the time switch all together.

There's just one problem for us whiners: there's no sign that the majority of people share our opinion.

The majority of people, 55%, actually aren't disrupted at all by DST. That was the finding of a Princeton Survey Research Associates International survey in 2017. Now, a healthy minority, 41%, said that they were at least a little disrupted by DST, but among all Americans only 13% said it was a major disruption.

Indeed, the limited high quality public polling data finds that there's not some great crusade for Americans to switch away from having DST and standard time. Three years ago, a CBS News survey found that a majority of Americans 54% were either okay with the current situation or had no opinion on the subject. Even among those who wanted a change, they were split evenly between those who wanted DST all year or not at all.

You might remember that DST was extended in 2007 . Americans seem to be okay with that switch. In 2010, CBS News found that the majority, 54%, thought that the extension of DST that occurred back in 2007 was a good idea. Yet at the same time, a separate CBS News poll that year discovered that 58% of Americans didn't want to extend DST year-round. This was a viewpoint held across ages, regions and party affiliations.

