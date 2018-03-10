Van Jones: 'A Wrinkle in Time' breaks through with a new kind of heroism

Van Jones is the host of the #VanJonesShow and a CNN political commentator. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET Sunday to watch the next episode with special guests Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay. He is the co-founder of #cut50, a national, bipartisan criminal justice initiative of the Dream Corps. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) This weekend, a child will walk out of a movie theater somewhere in America, with her life changed and her sights forever lifted by a single motion picture: Ava DuVernay's magical "A Wrinkle in Time."

Film has that kind of power. And DuVernay, a visionary director, has -- once again -- used it for the highest possible good. Her latest offering is a big, Technicolor love letter to the children of the world.

The message is clear: with enough courage, hope and love, no matter who you are, you can beat incredible odds and do extraordinary things. DuVernay's mission is to take the ceiling off the next generation's dreams. The movie will resonate deeply, especially for young girls who are not used to seeing themselves at the center of world-saving sagas.

That said, put away your expectations. This is a children's movie. The film was not deliberately and scientifically engineered to hit all "four quadrants" of the film-going audience (male and female, above and below 25). It's a fun fairy tale -- an uplifting festival of beauty and song. It is a coming of age story for an awkward puberteen. In an unprecedented way, it sanctifies the hopes, fears and secret dreams of little girls around the world.

So DuVernay may be scratching an itch you don't consciously have at this stage of your life, but you should experience it anyway -- and you should definitely bring along every young person you know. The refusal to elevate and celebrate protagonists of every kind and color-- especially young girls -- is one of Hollywood's greatest failures. The lack of representation is one that has robbed us all.

