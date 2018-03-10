Why is the US rolling back this high-return global investment?

Seema Jalan is the executive director of the UN Foundation's Universal Access Project, which works to empower girls and women by improving their access to reproductive health and family-planning services globally. The opinions expressed are hers.

(CNN) In a lot of ways, I have Margaret Sanger to thank for my career success.

By reinstating and massively expanding the Global Gag Rule in January 2017, defunding the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) just a few months later, and proposing to cut funding for international reproductive health and family planning in half -- what would be a more than $300 million decline -- the Trump administration has created a perfect storm that jeopardizes the health and rights of millions of the world's most marginalized women and families and threatens global economic progress.

Among those most harmed by the funding gap that UNFPA faces are those in the face of humanitarian crises -- pregnant and nursing women in the Rohingya refugee crisis and the civil war-torn countries of Yemen and Syria.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

JUST WATCHED US funding plan puts lives in Malawi at risk Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH US funding plan puts lives in Malawi at risk 02:16

Clearly, the actions underway by the current administration represent a monumental step backward in our standing as a global health leader and will grind to a halt the ripple effect of growth and prosperity that is sparked when women can plan their families and their futures.

Women who choose to become mothers should have the ability to plan for healthy, well-educated children, leading to more resilient, prosperous families; thriving societies; and growing economies. As Melinda Gates said , "No country in the last 50 years has emerged from poverty without expanding access to contraceptives."

Women's access to birth control is not only a fundamental human right, it is one of the best investments we can make in the world's future. It pays off in the short term with savings in other health care areas; research shows that every additional dollar spent on contraceptives reduces the cost of pregnancy-related care by $2.20, and this cost-saving extends to other sectors including education, nutrition, health, housing and sanitation.

JUST WATCHED Abortion laws around the globe Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Abortion laws around the globe 01:39

It also pays off in the long term by unlocking the economic potential of a country's women and youth. In fact, if women participated in the economy at the same level as men, we would add up to an estimated $28 trillion to the global GDP by 2025. That's a 26% increase -- roughly equivalent to the annual GDP of the US and China combined.

But in the past year, US policymakers have taken drastic steps backward that will cut this progress off at the knees -- trapping women, families, and countries in poverty. It may seem worlds away, but there is no doubt that this rollback will impact us here at home as the lowest-income countries around the world lose the broad returns on our global family-planning investments.

Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Make no mistake: The decisions of a few right here in Washington are having a profound impact on the most disadvantaged women around the world. But all of us will -- quite literally -- pay the price.