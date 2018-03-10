Story of Nashville mayor's affair has one big difference

Peggy Drexler is a research psychologist and the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men." She is currently at work on a book about the failings of feminism. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) The scene that the people of Nashville watched this week on television as their mayor resigned was hardly unheard of: a politician, admitting to a crime (felony theft, in this case), after being exposed for infidelity (with an employee, in this case).

But there was one unusual aspect that the average viewer couldn't miss: the disgraced politician was a woman.

It's so rare to hear of a woman politician cheating, in fact, that the only example in recent American memory is Minnesota state majority leader Amy Koch, who stepped down in 2011 over an extramarital affair. Indeed, when Koch went looking for blueprints of how other women politicians had moved forward with their lives, she couldn't find one. "I didn't really find any stories about women politicians," she said. "There's women on the other end of these scandals but there's not one where it's a woman politician. None that I found."

Until now. Mayor Megan Barry and her head of security jetted off on more than nine romantic "business trips" on taxpayers' dime -- while exchanging nude pictures on work phones, according to an affidavit that was filed with a search warrant issued by a Nashville judge -- and the two have been slapped with hefty fines after each pleaded guilty to felony theft of property over $10,000.

But what's perhaps most notable is that Barry's behavior is uncommonly audacious when viewed through the lens of our society's expectations for women. Of course, if we've learned anything from the past year, expectations are changing -- and not coincidentally this is happening along with the ongoing battle for both equal pay and more leadership positions for women. This gets complicated.