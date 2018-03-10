Washington, save partisan fighting for actual partisan issues -- not DACA

Fernand Fernandez is the interim president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the country's largest Hispanic business association. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Last September, when President Trump moved to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Congress was given until March 5 to pass a permanent, legislative solution. This week, that deadline passed. Were it not for a federal judge's ruling that the program must at least temporarily continue, 800,000 DACA recipients would be at risk of deportation.

Though the termination of DACA has been delayed by the federal court, the legal stability of DACA status is not guaranteed. The ruling that is protecting DACA recipients could be overturned by an appeal process, just as the executive order that created the program was subsequently overturned with a change in presidential administration. In order to permanently secure the legal status of Dreamers, DACA or a similar act must be enacted as law.

Our leaders in Congress have an excellent opportunity to pass a bipartisan solution that has the overwhelming support of the American public. In fact, a poll last September by ABC/Washington Post shows that 86% of Americans want Dreamers to stay. Instead of wrongfully conflating the fate of Dreamers with totally separate issues such as national security, our elected officials should be jumping at the chance to create substantive, meaningful change just before the 2018 midterm elections.

DACA has long been framed as a humanitarian issue. The moral case is clear. The individuals who immigrated to the United States as children did not intentionally violate immigration law and should not be punished for the actions of their parents. They have grown up in American schools, pledged allegiance to the American flag and are contributing to the American workforce. The United States is the only home they know.

At the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, we recognize that DACA is also an economic issue. The contributions of Dreamers to our economy cannot be overstated. They contribute over $40 billion each year to our gross domestic product (GDP), according to a report from the American Action Forum.