God bless these doctors in Canada

Jennifer Caudle is a board-certified family medicine physician and associate professor of family medicine at the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine in New Jersey. Follow her on Twitter @DrJenCaudle. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) When I read that some physicians in the Canadian province of Quebec have signed a petition to halt salary increases, I was in the middle of a busy day seeing patients at my office in southern New Jersey. I turned to the doctor I share an office with and said, "Can you believe this? Doctors in Canada want to give up portions of their salaries," I said. She turned to me looking bewildered. "Why?" she asked. "Well, they want the money to be redistributed to help other health care providers and patients."

Dr. Jennifer Caudle

We stared at each other. Call me skeptical or a cynic -- maybe I am -- but I would be lying if I didn't say that I was astonished.

I wanted to understand why these physicians were arguing against a salary raise, so I found a link to the petition (written in French) and inserted the text into Google Translate. It is clear and straight to the point. This paragraph stood out to me:

"We, Quebec doctors, are asking that the salary increases granted to physicians be canceled and that the resources of the system be better distributed for the good of the health care workers and to provide health services worthy to the people of Quebec. "

God bless these physicians. This was my thought when I first read the petition, and it is how I feel now. I applaud them for stepping outside their exam rooms, evaluating what needs fixing, and trying to fix it.

Read More