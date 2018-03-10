Adwoa Aboah announces next 'Gurls Talk' in Ghana

(CNN) Model-activist Adwoa Aboah wants her next "Gurls Talk" event to be in Ghana.

"I just got back from Ghana," she says," and it was the first time. It sounds weird to say but I felt that they had claimed me... It meant more to me than anything."

The daughter of a Ghanaian father and British mother, Aboah grew up in London. She set up "Gurls Talk" after a failed suicide attempt in 2015, openly sharing her struggle with mental health, bipolar disorder and addiction.

"'Gurls Talk' is everything I needed when I was growing up. It is a community and a safe space where one is able to share about anything without the fear of stigma or shame" she says.

"What I've created is a space, a safe space, in which everything is -- you can talk about anything you want. Whether it be the divorce of your parents, your period, hormones, boyfriends, sex, mental health, everything. Nothing is too taboo."

