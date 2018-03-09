Miranda Wang wants to close the loop on plastic recycling

Breaking News

Start-up devours pollution with plastic-eating bacteria

By Victoria Brown and Tom Page, CNN

Updated 4:38 AM ET, Fri March 9, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Miranda Wang holds up a spherical flask containing waste plastic film. Normally considered unrecyclable, her start-up BioCellection can break down the plastic for reuse with a bacteria-based catalyst.
Photos: The plastic age
Miranda Wang holds up a spherical flask containing waste plastic film. Normally considered unrecyclable, her start-up BioCellection can break down the plastic for reuse with a bacteria-based catalyst.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
A before and after shot of plastic film recycled by BioCellection into a precursor for complex plastics like nylon thread. The hope is that such recycled plastic could be used in textiles and automobiles.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Scroll through to discover more about how plastic waste is affecting the planet.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: The plastic age
A before and after shot of plastic film recycled by BioCellection into a precursor for complex plastics like nylon thread. The hope is that such recycled plastic could be used in textiles and automobiles.

Scroll through to discover more about how plastic waste is affecting the planet.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
Some researchers estimate there will be &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org/publications/the-new-plastics-economy-rethinking-the-future-of-plastics&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;more plastic than fish&lt;/a&gt; in our oceans by the year 2050.
Photos: The plastic age
Plastic pollution in our oceansSome researchers estimate there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans by the year 2050.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
The South Pacific island of Tuvalu should be a model of sustainability. But plastic pollution is having a devastating effect on the formerly pristine environment, and it may be responsible for the declining health of many islanders.
Photos: The plastic age
Clear and present dangerThe South Pacific island of Tuvalu should be a model of sustainability. But plastic pollution is having a devastating effect on the formerly pristine environment, and it may be responsible for the declining health of many islanders.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
British producer Jo Ruxton and her team spent four years documenting the effects of plastic pollution for the documentary &quot;A Plastic Ocean.&quot; She hopes the film will challenge people and societies to stop thinking of the material as disposable.
Photos: The plastic age
A plastic oceanBritish producer Jo Ruxton and her team spent four years documenting the effects of plastic pollution for the documentary "A Plastic Ocean." She hopes the film will challenge people and societies to stop thinking of the material as disposable.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
The crew visited dozens of sites from the Arctic to the Mediterranean and Hawaii, without ever finding a plastic-free location. The average square kilometer of ocean contains around 20,000 microplastic pieces.
Photos: The plastic age
No safe havenThe crew visited dozens of sites from the Arctic to the Mediterranean and Hawaii, without ever finding a plastic-free location. The average square kilometer of ocean contains around 20,000 microplastic pieces.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
The film documents the effects of plastic on marine life. More than one million seabirds are &lt;a href=&quot;http://oceancrusaders.org/plastic-crusades/plastic-statistics/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;estimated to be killed every year through entanglement and ingestion&lt;/a&gt;, often mistaking plastic for food.
Photos: The plastic age
Junk foodThe film documents the effects of plastic on marine life. More than one million seabirds are estimated to be killed every year through entanglement and ingestion, often mistaking plastic for food.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
Endangered species such as sea turtles could be driven to extinction by the plastic plague.
Photos: The plastic age
End of the lineEndangered species such as sea turtles could be driven to extinction by the plastic plague.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
Plastic pollution has rapidly accelerated, with eight million tons entering the marine environment each year, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2015/02/here-s-how-much-plastic-enters-ocean-each-year&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to scientists.&lt;/a&gt; This figure is set to rise as production of the material is set to double over the next 20 years.
Photos: The plastic age
Drowning in plasticPlastic pollution has rapidly accelerated, with eight million tons entering the marine environment each year, according to scientists. This figure is set to rise as production of the material is set to double over the next 20 years.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
In many of the worst affected countries such as &lt;a href=&quot;http://science.sciencemag.org/content/347/6223/768&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;China and the Philippines&lt;/a&gt;, local people lack the infrastructure to properly dispose of plastic waste. In some cases they burn it, releasing dangerous gases associated with cancer.
Photos: The plastic age
Burning problemIn many of the worst affected countries such as China and the Philippines, local people lack the infrastructure to properly dispose of plastic waste. In some cases they burn it, releasing dangerous gases associated with cancer.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
There are also concerns that people are consuming dangerous plastic through contaminated fish. A survey &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nature.com/articles/srep14340&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;published in Scientific Reports journal&lt;/a&gt; revealed that a quarter of market fish in Indonesia and California contain plastic.
Photos: The plastic age
Plastic peopleThere are also concerns that people are consuming dangerous plastic through contaminated fish. A survey published in Scientific Reports journal revealed that a quarter of market fish in Indonesia and California contain plastic.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
There are different ideas about how to address the crisis. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.noaa.gov&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;U.S. National and Atmospheric Association&lt;/a&gt; favors beach cleaning and public education at local level, combined with challenging policymakers and plastic producers to promote conservation.
Photos: The plastic age
Picking up the piecesThere are different ideas about how to address the crisis. The U.S. National and Atmospheric Association favors beach cleaning and public education at local level, combined with challenging policymakers and plastic producers to promote conservation.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
Recycling efforts are becoming more creative. Plastic waste is now converted into building materials &lt;a href=&quot;http://allafrica.com/stories/201501191516.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in Cameroon&lt;/a&gt; and the Philippines. Charging for plastic bags and bottles and bags has helped to reduce waste.
Photos: The plastic age
Recycling efforts are becoming more creative. Plastic waste is now converted into building materials in Cameroon and the Philippines. Charging for plastic bags and bottles and bags has helped to reduce waste.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
Dutch entrepreneur Boyan Slat has a more ambitious vision. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.boyanslat.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He&lt;/a&gt; has designed a huge trash-eating machine that he intends to deploy at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. He believes it can remove 99% of the debris within 30 years.
Photos: The plastic age
Far outDutch entrepreneur Boyan Slat has a more ambitious vision. He has designed a huge trash-eating machine that he intends to deploy at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. He believes it can remove 99% of the debris within 30 years.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
miranda wang headshot plasticbiocellection plastic before and after indian ocean trashplastic tuvaluplastic whalemelting arcticPlastic albatross 2PLASTIC TURTLE 2plastic philipinesplastic fire chinaPlastic fishPLASTIC ALBATROSSplastic reusedPlastic Ocean Cleanup Boyan

This feature is part of Tomorrow's Hero, a series profiling young innovators transforming the world for a brighter future. Discover their stories here.

(CNN)Our appetite for plastic continues unabated. But rather than make more, what if we could make do with what we have?

Recycling plastic has been a stop-start endeavour, plagued by limitations caused by the large variety of plastics we churn out, waste contamination, and the energy-intensive processes which can make recycling an economic moot point.
It's estimated only 9% of plastic ever created has been recycled. But with the help of bacteria, 23-year-old Canadian Miranda Wang and her company BioCellection want to change that.

Closing the recycling loop

    Stability is one of plastic's greatest attributes. It's also plastic's greatest downside.
    Read More
    Meet Amber Yang. She&#39;s trying to prevent a space debris catastrophe
    Meet Amber Yang. She's trying to prevent a space debris catastrophe
    Unmaking plastic is tough. There's limited evidence some plastics can biodegrade (one solution requires mealworms) but largely plastics photodegrade in the sun. It's a lengthy process, and the truth is we can only estimate how long it takes.
    What's certain is that plastic is outliving millions of birds dying with stomachs filled with detritus, or ocean life consuming microplastics flowing up the food chain -- all the way to us. With 8 million metric tons of plastic finding its way into the oceans every year and millions more piling up in landfill, recycling is of vital importance.
    Wang is looking to break the inertia by making it cheaper to recycle plastic -- and not just some plastics, but all.
    BioCellection's mission to "make plastic waste infinitely recyclable," says Wang. "We live in a plastic age, and we can't avoid that material... (But) frankly our world hasn't been moving forward in innovating plastic recycling for the past decades."
    She outlines two current methods. One is to take plastics like water bottles, wash them, shred them, melt and reconstitute them. "That's a very limited process," she says, due to the requirement that plastic be "clean."
    The other, which can handle dirtier plastics and a level of contamination, is called pyrolysis. Intense heat is applied to break down plastics so they can be reused as oils and for energy. The product may be recycled, but "(it's) not economical," she says.
    Miranda Wang wants to close the loop on plastic recycling
    Miranda Wang wants to close the loop on plastic recycling

      JUST WATCHED

      Miranda Wang wants to close the loop on plastic recycling

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Miranda Wang wants to close the loop on plastic recycling 02:57
    BioCellection's solution builds on research from over ten years ago, Wang explains, when a US study discovered pure polyethylene powder could be broken down by a catalyst.
    Working in their high school lab in Vancouver, Wang and her co-founder Jeanny Yao stumbled upon a soil-based bacteria capable of eating plastic (not the only bacteria discovered to be capable of doing so). In the years since, they engineered a comparable catalyst capable of doing the job, even on plastics no one else can recycle at present.
    Rainier Mallol is predicting deadly diseases outbreaks
    Rainier Mallol is predicting deadly diseases outbreaks
    "We have now found a catalyst that is much cheaper than the one that was used before," Wang says. Currently focusing on plastic films like shopping bags, the three-hour process breaks down plastic into chemicals that can act as the building blocks for more complex plastic products: nylon for clothes, shoe soles, even automobile parts.
    "Right now we're able to achieve about 70% conversion from plastic waste material to these chemicals," she adds, saying they're working to boost that figure. Crucially, BioCellection believes that when scaled up, it could undercut the virgin plastic market.
    "We believe that our process is actually cheaper than processes that currently depend on using petroleum to make these chemicals," Wang says. "The cost reduction could be up to 30-40%."

    From pollution to Patagonia?

    The company has attracted attention, and Schmidt Marine Technology Partners (established by ex-Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt and his wife Wendy) is among its supporters. BioCellection is now building partnerships with sorting facilities including Greenwaste in San Jose, along chemical companies and brands to build their supply chain.
    "My dream is to be able to see that something that is a sad piece of plastic -- that would right now go to the ocean or landfill -- could be used to make a brand-new Patagonia jacket, or a brand-new pair of running shoes, or could be used in other industrial applications," says Wang.
    Teen&#39;s brain cell breakthrough could help Alzheimer&#39;s patients
    Teen's brain cell breakthrough could help Alzheimer's patients
    Our plastic addiction isn't going away, but the co-founder remains optimistic.
    "(These) problems always seem insurmountable, but they're all created bit by bit. I think when it comes to solving the massive world problems we have, many of the answers are embedded in technology."
    "There's so much creativity out there, so much knowledge in our world, I believe we're able to solve all of them if we try."