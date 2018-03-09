Story highlights More than 420,000 customers are without power from Virginia to Maine

Another coastal storm could bring snowfall early next week to Virginia and West Virginia

(CNN) Still digging out from a nor'easter that buried parts of northwestern Massachusetts with up to 2 feet of snow, a new storm could deliver more snow and strong winds to the East Coast early next week.

Forecasters are tracking another coastal storm with the potential for snowfall in Virginia and West Virginia on Sunday into Monday.

Both the American and European computer models now point to the system moving farther out over the Atlantic, with little impact on the Northeast. But that forecast could change.

The new threat comes after the second nor'easter in a week left at least one person dead, while hundreds of thousands of homes on the East Coast remain without electricity Friday.

