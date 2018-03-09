Some West Virginia schools are canceling spring break to make up for strike days

(CNN) West Virginia schools are scrambling to make up the days that were missed during the teachers' strike, and some have canceled spring break to get back on schedule.

Students across the state went back to school Wednesday after the strike of nine school days.

Students will be given excused absences if parents take them out of school for vacation.

Kimberly Herdman, whose daughter is a third-grader in Putnam, told CNN her family had already canceled spring break plans because of the strike.

She said they might have gone ahead if they had known absences would be excused.

"We were going to go to Disney. But we can't reschedule because my husband has his vacations picked out for the year already," she said.

Herdman said her daughter Sydney is just happy to be back at school, "but not the homework part."