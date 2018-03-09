Ohio woman discovers NYPD medal, plans to return it

(CNN) An Ohio woman stumbled upon an unusual treasure during one of her bargain hunts: a 74-year-old New York Police Department Medal for Valor that she plans to return to the NYPD.

Lori Kline, 47, discovered the medal in a bag of jewelry she bought at a thrift store near her home. The medal has the inscription "for valor" with an officer's name and the year 1934 on one side, and Police Department -- City of New York on the other side, Kline wrote in a Facebook post in February.

NYPD Medal of Valor

Kline hoped to find a way to return the medal to its owner, and started by posting on Craigslist and other websites about her chance discovery.

Kline did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment, but posted on Facebook that two NYPD lieutenants responded to one of her posts.

"They are coming in uniform to Ohio to meet me to get the medal," Kline wrote on Facebook.

Read More