'Stay in the light': Oprah's advice in an age of political unrest

(CNN) Oprah Winfrey has some advice for Americans feeling jaded amid increasing political partisanship, debates on gun control and inner city violence: "You've got to stay in the light."

Everybody is "feeding ... on the hysteria and the negativity," Winfrey said, in an interview with CNN's Van Jones on his program, "The Van Jones Show," airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

"The darkness is there to show you your light," Winfrey advised, citing the example of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors who are now campaigning for gun control.

"Look at what happened with the darkness that showed up in Parkland (Florida), and the darkness that showed up on the streets of Ferguson (Missouri), and the darkness that showed up in many, many, many homes in Chicago with shootings and senseless murders -- it brings out the best in people," the TV legend and philanthropist added.

Challenged by Jones as to whether or not this philosophy was really feasible, and what she would say to those who might say "we're tired of going high, we want to go low," Winfrey was clear.

