Oakland coffee shop says it's keeping the peace by not serving cops

(CNN) If you're a cop in Oakland, don't bother going to Hasta Muerte Coffee.

The worker-owned coffee shop and self-proclaimed radical book store refused service to a uniformed police officer February 16 and is defending its policy because the California business believes, as it said in an Instagram posting, "police presence compromises our feeling of physical & emotional safety."

The officer who was turned away is a sergeant and president of the Latino Police Officers Association of Alameda County, according to CNN affiliate KCRA . He told KCRA he was surprised he was refused service, and he walked out without incident. The officer was not named in the KCRA report.

Attempts to reach coffee shop personnel and officials with the Oakland Police Department were unsuccessful Friday.

The Oakland Police Department respects business owners right to serve anyone they choose. OPD along with other community members are reaching out to the business to have constructive dialogue in our efforts to unite our community #UNITE — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 9, 2018

The department tweeted on Thursday that it "respects business owners right to serve anyone they choose" and that police officials along with other community members are "reaching out to the business to have constructive dialogue in our efforts to unite our community."