Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz again ordered held without bond

(CNN) Nikolas Cruz will continue to be held without bond, a judge ruled Friday, after a grand jury indicted him on charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder in connection with last month's shooting rampage that left 17 people dead at a South Florida high school.

Cruz appeared before the judge by video from jail, wearing an orange jumpsuit as he stood silently next to his attorney during the brief bond hearing.

A Broward County grand jury on Wednesday charged the 19-year-old gunman with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the first degree and 17 counts of attempted murder in the first degree.

The suspect was identified from school security videos. A Coral Springs officer later arrested Cruz as he walked along the side of a road.